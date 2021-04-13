When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, April 1.

What happened: Supervisors announced the township has received $21,225 in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding.

Background: The $2.2 trillion relief bill was signed into law by former President Donald Trump in March 2020.

Why it matters: The township will use the money for charitable donations to several local organizations.

Emergency services: The township is served by three volunteer fire companies plus Lancaster EMS. Robert Fulton and Quarryville fire companies each get $7,500 of the relief bill funding, while Rawlinsville receives $2,000. Lancaster EMS will get $2,225.

Library funding: The Quarryville Library will receive the remaining $2,000 from the township's check. Last year, representatives from the library visited Quarryville area municipalities, sharing how COVID-19 has financially impacted the library. The township donated $5,200 last year to the library.

What's next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. May 6.