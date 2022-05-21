When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, May 5. Supervisor Jim Landis was absent.

What happened: The township will spend $404,203 of American Rescue Plan Act money on roadwork, infrastructure, maintenance projects and charitable contributions to local organizations, board Chair Scott Kreider said. He said the township will increase its contribution to local organizations and nonprofits.

Background: Secretary Vickie Kreider said she filed the mandatory American Rescue Plan Act report to the federal government on how East Drumore will use the money. She said the township has not yet spent any ARPA money.

Public comment: Resident Marie Kinch asked how organizations will know if the increased contributions will become annual. Scott Kreider said each organization will receive a letter explaining how the contribution works. “We’re going to support the ones we’ve been supporting,” he said.

Health care: In April, Southern Lancaster County Intermunicipal Council met at the township building to discuss increasing regional health care services with Brian Ferguson of Penn Medicine. Board Vice Chair Tim Redcay said Penn Medicine heard public officials’ requests and considerations for expanding services. Although nothing exact was determined, services sought after were imaging and urgent care.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7:30 p.m. June 2.