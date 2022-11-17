When: East Drumore Township Board of Supervisors budget workshop followed by regular meeting, Nov. 3.

What happened: The board approved advertising the township budget for 2023 with no increase in real estate tax. The tax rate remains at .33 mills, so the tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to be $330.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $999,481. Major expenditures over the coming year include road and bridge maintenance at a cost of $275,500. At the same time, road construction and resurfacing will cost $250,000.

Potential increases: The township is projected to see an increase in revenue from stormwater management, zoning, and land development plan fees. The township is projected to receive $10,200 from zoning, land development plan fees, and $11,500 from stormwater management plan fees. Last year, the township received $6,500.

Tax revenue: East Drumore is projected to generate $627,397 from taxes. The township will generate $108,897 from real estate taxes, $93,000 from the transfer tax, and $425,500 from the earned income tax.

Donations: The township allocated $20,000 for contributions to local organizations in 2023. The Quarryville Library will receive $5,500. The Lancaster Drug Task Force will receive $4,000. The township is serviced by two ambulance organizations. Lancaster EMS services the majority of the township. Wakefield Ambulance Association serves 80 residents within the southern portion of the township. Lancaster EMS will receive $6,000 while Wakefield ambulance will receive $200.

2023 meeting dates: The township also approved advertising the 2023 meeting dates. All supervisor meetings except January will be held on the first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. The January supervisors' meeting will immediately follow the reorganization meeting on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.