When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, Oct. 1.

What happened: Township officials resolved issues with Blackburn Road resident Justin Tice about a produce stand.

Background: Tice said the main reason for starting the produce stand was the pandemic and its effects on youth unemployment. He and his wife, Amanda, funded their daughter Julia’s front yard produce stand. The unexpected growth of the business came from social media sharing by his wife and daughter.

Customer parking: Zoning officer Richard Ryan received complaints from motorists and two neighbors about vehicles blocking Blackburn Road. He told Tice having customers park in a driveway or the front yard would alleviate the road blockage.

Zoning: Though the property is in the agricultural district, the township treats it like a residential area, Ryan said. Therefore, operating the stand in their front yard was a violation. Secondary occupations must occur in the principal building of the residence, and all produce sold must be grown on the property, he said.

Quotable: “Honestly, we didn’t expect it to go where it did,” said Tice, who was cooperative and understanding.

Solution: Ryan said he will write a plan for Tice to follow, should he and his family decide to continue with the stand next year. A draft of an agreement between Tice and the township will be sent to the supervisors, then to Tice.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold a budget meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, with the regular monthly meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be in person with social distancing.