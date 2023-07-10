When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: Supervisors approved to distribute $9,093 in firefighters’ relief association funding that the township received from the state. The funds will be divided among three fire companies that serve the township.

Why it matters: Volunteer firefighters’ relief association funding is used to help local fire companies with insurance claims, and to aid volunteer firefighters. The funds are generated from a 2% state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state insurance companies. The municipality receives the funding and then determines how the money will be divided; the amount of funding is determined by the population of the service area.

Amount: East Drumore is served by three fire companies: Quarryville, Robert Fulton and Rawlinsville. The Quarryville volunteer fire company will receive 60% of the allocation. Robert Fulton will receive 30% and the remaining 10% will go to Rawlinsville.

Quotable: “It’s money in and money out; we don’t keep any of it,” Secretary Vickie Kreider said.

Zoning hearing: A zoning hearing will be held at 7 p.m. July 19 on a drive-thru request from a new coffee shop at Musser Plaza that requires zoning hearing board approval. The new coffee shop building will sit next to the Eagle Cafe. The public is invited to attend the zoning hearing to be held at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.

What’s next: The board meets again at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the township building.