When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to post two signs on two township roads.

First sign: Secretary Vicky Kreider said resident Kathy Smith of Center Road visited the township office to express concern for traffic on the road. She requested the township place a “Children at Play” sign. According to Kreider, Smith has seen children crossing the street “quite often” to play with neighbors.

Quotable: “Let’s see if that helps them out,” Chair Scott Kreider said.

Second sign: The second sign request the township approved was a hidden driveway sign for Church Road. Landis said the driveway is hidden from northbound traffic. Therefore, a sign is warranted.

Quotable: Resident Fran Reining said, “We all slow down when we see that sign.”

What’s next: The board meets at 7:30 p.m. June 1, at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.