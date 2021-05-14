When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, May 6.

What happened: Chair Scott Kreider said East Drumore Township is “neutral” on whether Lancaster County should establish a countywide health department. He added supervisors did not have any official discussion on the matter prior to the meeting.

Why it matters: In March, Manheim Township commissioners sent a letter to municipal and school boards urging them to persuade the Lancaster County commissioners to create a health department. The topic has brought mixed reactions within the county.

Vaccine clinics: Supervisor Brett Holzhauer announced Robert Fulton Fire Company will be dispersing the coronavirus vaccine to residents. The Pfizer vaccine will be provided by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health as part of the community vaccination initiative. The firehouse will be providing shots 2-6 p.m. May 17 and 24.

Burning: Resident Fran Reining asked officials if the township had any rules and regulations on burning trash because she said some residents are burning their own trash. Township zoning officer Richard Ryan said the township does not have a burning ordinance, regardless of zoning district.

Quotable: “If people are doing things irresponsibly, either too much fire or it’s toxic fumes, the best thing to do is to call the fire department,” Ryan said.

What’s next: East Drumore supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. June 3, at the township building on 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.