East Drumore Township Municipal Building is at 1246 Robert Fulton Highway, south of Quarryville.

When: East Drumore reorganizational and regular meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: At the reorganizational meeting, supervisors decided that Scott Kreider will continue to serve as chair and Brett Holzhauer as vice chair.

Appointments: Supervisors appointed Bryan Byers to the zoning hearing board. He will serve a three-year term.

2021 fees: Officials announced no changes to the municipal fees and permit costs.

What's next: The Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council will reorganize at 7 p.m. Jan. 18. Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Both meetings will take place at the East Drumore Township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, with social distancing measures in place.

