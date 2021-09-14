When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 2.

What happened: Township resident Laura Walker requested supervisors consider adding the Southern End Community Association (SECA) to its list of donation recipients next year. Supervisors took no action.

Why it matters: With budget season fast approaching, Walker, who is a SECA board member, said the organization is reaching out to local municipalities based on residential registrations. She added poverty has been on the rise, as 60% of Solanco students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. Walker told supervisors the organization has been able to keep affordable rates, increase its revenue and maintain a balanced budget despite “economic pressures.” She said the pandemic has affected many programs.

Local donations: According to Walker, Quarryville Borough, Little Britain and Eden townships have donated in the range of $1,000 to $2,500. The additional funding will go toward pool maintenance and the scholarship fund. “There are a lot of families in our area who can’t afford programs through SECA, so we are always looking to help those people,” Walker said.

Pool update: Walker said SECA asked Southern End municipalities to donate for the pool renovation two years ago. She said the pool renovation has spurred new memberships. The filter house, interactive water features and bathhouses were renovated. A youth scholarship fund was also created for children to attend SECA programs assisted by Solanco Neighborhood Ministries.

Township response: Chair Scott Kreider told Walker supervisors will consider the request during upcoming budget talks.

Quotable: “We’re fortunate to have this organization that has all these amenities,” Walker said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.