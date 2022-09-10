When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Ben Momose, director of operations at Upward Broadband, presented an update on their proposed countywide internet project. He said the meeting with county commissioners went “differently than expected.” Commissioners told Upward Broadband that internet access is a municipal problem. Commissioners said they would like to see a “strong push” from the municipalities and the private sector. Supervisors did not take action.

Why it matters: At the Aug. 4 township meeting, Momose and Upward Broadband project manager Art Horn presented a proposal to have their company provide internet access to 841 households in the township. They also requested East Drumore contribute $30,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan money to the project. East Drumore is one of the top 12 underserved municipalities in the county for internet. Currently, Upward Broadband has 15 broadband customers in East Drumore township.

Update: Since the Aug. 4 meeting, Upward has made the pitch to expand access to 11 municipalities in Lancaster County. Two municipalities said they have already allocated their American Rescue plan funds. Upward Broadband has one contribution of $35,000 from Leacock Township. He said his company is waiting for three municipalities to decide and vote on it. “What we would like to see is some more contributions from municipalities so that we can go back to the county and say there is a need," Momose said.

Other bodies: Vice Chair Tim Redcay questioned whether Solanco School District had “any investment” in the project, while noting the challenge of not having internet access faced during the pandemic where remote learning was the norm. “There seems to be a lot of money at the educational level," Redcay said. Momose responded that Upward Broadband has not reached out to any school district in Lancaster County.

Public comment: Resident Fran Reining said she was in favor of Redcay’s suggestion to reach out to the school district. She also called the project “an opportunity” to get a localized internet provider to offer an alternative to Comcast and Frontier and for the township to use its American Rescue Plan dollars, adding increased access would bring value to the area.

Quotable: "We won't give you a definite no," board Chair Scott Kreider told Upward.

What’s next: Momose said Upward will try to get a final answer from municipalities as quickly as possible. The company would then go back to the commissioners and present their findings and ask whether they would like to contribute financially. If the county rejects the project again, Upward will go back to the municipalities to see if they would like to stick with the expansion and possibly contribute more money.

Supervisors' response: Although the board did not take official action, they plan on reacting based on the decisions of other Southern End municipalities.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.