When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, Nov. 4.

What happened: Supervisors heard a contribution request from Bob May, executive director of Lancaster EMS. Supervisors did not take action on the requested increase to $16,365 yearly for the 2022 and 2023 contributions. Officials are still drafting the 2022 budget.

Why it matters: East Drumore is served by two EMS organizations. Lancaster EMS, which covers 21 municipalities in Lancaster County, serves most of the township, while Wakefield EMS serves 80 residents in the southern portion of the township. May noted EMS services across America are in financial hardship, and that in Pennsylvania, EMS services are not considered an essential service like fire and police.

Calculation: May said he used the 2019 numbers to calculate the contribution request. In 2019, of the 21 municipalities Lancaster EMS serves, East Drumore had 2.34% of total 911 calls. This percentage was multiplied by $700,000 — the amount Lancaster EMS is seeking to gather from all the municipalities. In 2020, service volume decreased due to the pandemic, so 2019 service numbers were applied.

Retention: The pandemic and vaccine mandates have negatively affected retention. May said the vacancy rate of Lancaster EMS is around 20%, compared to 0% five years ago. Stress, underappreciation and low pay are reasons why people are leaving EMS work, May said.

Investment: May said Lancaster EMS is planning to invest $150,000 to increase wages in addition to the $700,000 requested from all 21 municipalities. May said the contribution would help improve wages. Currently, an EMT at Lancaster EMS makes $15 an hour. He is eyeing to increase EMT salary to $18 an hour. While paramedics currently make $21 an hour, May is eyeing to increase to $25 per hour. By increasing wages, he can compete with FedEx, Sheetz and Rutter’s.

EMS Authority: May told supervisors insurance companies are forwarding checks for services onto the patient, which often results in nonpayment because patients are keeping the check. To combat this, there are six EMS authorities in Pennsylvania. Similar to a sewer authority, these organizations have the power to tax and put liens on the property of people who are placed in collections. May said they are exploring creating an authority in Lancaster County, adding the fruition of it is 3-4 years away.

Quotable: "We have patients that admit to us that they call an ambulance so they get a check," May said, adding it's "not illegal" and a "problem across the commonwealth."

Supervisor’s comment: Chair Scott Kreider said the township is home to the Quarryville Presbyterian Home, a nursing home that generates most of the calls from East Drumore. He also corrected May on the numbers presented to officials, which listed East Drumore at a support rate of $0 for the 2020 fiscal year. The township gave $4,950 to Lancaster EMS.

Meet the supervisor-elect: Tim Redcay, a Republican was elected and will replace Vice Chair Brett Holzhauer on the board of supervisors. Holzhauer said his term expired. Redcay ran unopposed with 629 votes.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway.