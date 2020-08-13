When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, Aug. 6.

What happened: Jeff Minnich continued a discussion about the possibility of three property owners on Scotland Road purchasing additional land off a wooded area he owns near the Conowingo Creek. Supervisors made no decision, with Chair Scott Kreider saying each homeowner will have to get legal and engineering plans together before township approval.

Background: Minnich, who is a co-owner of Tanglewood Manor golf course, introduced the matter at the May 7 meeting and supervisors stated they would consider the proposal if township engineer Mark Deimler, of Solanco Engineering Associates LLC, gave his approval. Minnich had been approached by Richard Frampton, of 620 Scotland Road, about adding acreage to the front of his property. This also involves the homeowners of 616 and 618 Scotland Road, who currently share an easement on the common driveway. Minnich said animosity could be created when selling land, so he wanted to ensure everyone was aware of Frampton’s intentions.

The preliminary plan: Minnich said Aug. 11 he plans on selling 2.73 acres of wooded area to one homeowner. Then, the three neighbors on Scotland Road would divide the land. He added the property value would need to be assessed so the selling price can to be negotiated.

Why it matters: Minnich told supervisors the idea is a “win-win” because homeowners can increase their property values.

Quotable: “They seem interested in buying, I’m interested in selling,” Minnich said on Aug. 11.

Property maintenance agreements: Zoning officer Richard Ryan opened discussion on property maintenance agreements to address vacant, neglected properties in the township. He received a complaint from a resident on Orchard Drive. Ryan added many municipalities have the agreements in place and it gives them “a lot more leverage” when dealing with unkept properties. Although supervisors made no decision, Ryan said it would apply to all zoning districts.

Also: Kreider said the Southern Lancaster County Intermunicipal Council held a meeting on July 21. He said Penn Medicine is still planning to increase services in the southern part of Lancaster County. Kreider, who is chair of the intermunicipal council, said Penn Medicine must “get in the black” as it is “experiencing a lot of red right now” due to the pandemic.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. The meeting will be held in-person with social distancing measures in place.