When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: The board approved the 2023 township budget with no increase in real estate tax.

The tax rate remains at .33 mills, so the tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to be $33.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $999,481. Major expenditures over the coming year include road and bridge maintenance at a cost of $275,500. At the same time, road construction and resurfacing will cost $250,000.

Potential increases: The township is projected to see an increase in revenue from stormwater management, zoning and land development plan fees. The township is projected to receive $10,200 from zoning and land development plan fees, and $11,500 stormwater management plan fees. Last year, the township received $6,500.

Tax revenue: East Drumore is projected to generate $627,397 from taxes. The township will yield $108,897 from real estate taxes, $93,000 from the transfer tax and $425,500 from the earned income tax.

Donations: The township allocated $20,000 for contributions to local organizations in 2023. The Quarryville Library will receive $5,500. The Lancaster Drug Task Force will receive $4,000. The township is serviced by two ambulance organizations, with Lancaster EMS servicing the majority of the township. Wakefield Ambulance Association serves 80 residents within the southern portion of the township. Lancaster EMS will receive $6000 while Wakefield Ambulance will receive $200.

Snow removal: The township also approved awarding a snowplow contract to Nathan Kreider, for an hourly rate of $140 for tractor, plow and operator.

What’s next: The January supervisors’ meeting will immediately follow the reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 3, at the municipal building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.