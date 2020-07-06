When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, July 2.

What happened: The supervisors appointed David Herr as township auditor, meeting a 30-day window to appoint a replacement to finish former auditor Dennis Lefever’s six-year term. Lefever resigned in June.

Zoning hearings: The Zoning Hearing Board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. July 9 at the township building, 922 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.

Farmhouse: Amish resident Dan Esh is seeking an expansion for a nonconforming use of a second home to be built on his farm at 370 Cardinal Road. Esh is planning to turn over the original home to the next farm operator within the family. Zoning officer Richard Ryan said after the meeting it is “common practice” within the Amish community. Originally, Esh planned an addition to the original house. It could not be built because the home does not meet the setback requirement of 66 1/2 feet under the zoning ordinance. Ryan said the house is short by six to eight feet and was built before the zoning ordinance was passed in 1980.

Auto body shop: David Sweigart, owner of DR Auto Body, 110 Hensel Road, is seeking a variance for an expansion of a nonconforming use to expand his auto body shop. He plans to expand the current building or construct a second structure. Sweigart has operated his small business on his residential property since 1996.

What's next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. The meeting will be held in-person with social distancing measures in place.