When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, June 2.

What happened: Supervisors opened discussion on an ag preserve application for about 77 acres of farmland at the intersection of Solanco Road and Robert Fulton Highway — across from Solanco High School and Grumelli Farm Service. The farmland will be added to the township’s established ag security area.

Why it matters: Supervisors discussed two options on how to handle the application. In the past, ag preserve applications were automatically approved after 180 days, Chair Scott Kreider said. He said the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board is asking municipalities to no longer go that route to quicken the process. The other option was the “standard” option where the township’s ag security board would review the application, followed by the township planning commission. Township Secretary Vickie Kreider said after the meeting the township will utilize the standard route for the application.

County opinion: Matt Knepper, who directs the county’s ag preserve board, said in a June 14 phone call the 180-day automatic approval is not an official procedure outlined in the ag security area law of Pennsylvania. However, he said, it’s a “default, deemed approval” in a situation where the governing body fails to act within a certain time period. The county ag preserve board recommends townships follow the formal procedure that is spelled out in the state’s ag security area law.

Definition: According to Knepper, a preserved farm is one that is permanently preserved for agricultural production, no matter who the landowner is. A preserved farm is restricted in its use for agricultural uses and a few directly-related farm uses. Preserved farm landowners are only permitted to subdivide for one additional single-family dwelling.

Taxpayer cost: On average, farmland preservation costs Lancaster County taxpayers in the range of $3,200 to $3,400 an acre. Knepper said taxpayer money from every level of government is used by the county ag preserve board.

Quotable: “When the township acts faster, it can speed up the process on the behalf of the landowner,” Knepper said June 14.

What’s next: Supervisors will take official action on adding the farm to its ag security area at their next meeting at 7:30 p.m. on July 7.