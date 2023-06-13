When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: Supervisors decided to allocate $4,632 toward office renovations at the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. The expenditure will be funded by the township’s general fund.

The purchase: East Drumore ordered storage filing cabinets and laminate countertops from Quarryville-based vendor Walter & Jackson Inc. Board Chair Scott Kreider said Walter & Jackson will not be installing the cabinets.

More: He said the township will have to find a contractor to complete the project. “We’re not there yet,” Kreider said. He said the existing furniture was brought from the old building 13 years ago.

Details: Project renderings show the countertops and the cabinets will be set up like an L-shaped desk, mounted to the wall underneath a window near the main entrance. There will be five filing cabinets installed.

Quotable: “It will be an improvement,” East Drumore Secretary Vickie Kreider said of the plans.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 7:30 p.m. July 6 at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.