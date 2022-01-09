When: East Drumore supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Supervisors reorganized with newly elected supervisor Tim Redcay being selected as vice chair. Supervisor Scott Kreider, who nominated Redcay for the position, will remain chairperson and Jim Landis as treasurer.

Why it matters: Redcay ran unopposed and was elected this past November. He will replace Brett Holzhauer, who after 21 years of service decided not to seek another term. Holzhauer served as vice chair. He first began his tenure with East Drumore as a township auditor for 11 years and then township supervisor for 10 years. Redcay will also continue Holzhauer’s role as the township’s representative for the Solanco Public Safety Committee.

Redcay’s replacement: Redcay previously served on the East Drumore Planning Commission. Supervisors nominated Ellis Kreider to fill the vacancy. Chair Scott Kreider abstained from the vote because he is a relative.

Other appointments: Denise Mellott will serve another four-year term on the planning commission. Bill Johnson will serve another three-year term on the zoning hearing board. Kreider will remain the township representative for the Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council. Kreider said he was “willing to continue.”

Hearing fee increase: Supervisors also voted unanimously to increase the hourly rate of the zoning hearing board fee from $800 to $950. Secretary Vicki Kreider said the increase was recommended to cover attorney fees for reviewing applications.

What’s next: Supervisors will return to their normal meeting date of the first Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.