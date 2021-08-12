When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 5.

What happened: Chair Scott Kreider announced the township received $404,023 from the American Rescue Plan Act. Secretary Vicky Kreider said the township received the funding earlier this month. In April, East Drumore also received $21,225 in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding, which went to community nonprofits.

Why it matters: Local municipalities have been receiving pandemic relief funds from the American rescue plan. Every township in Lancaster County has applied for funding provided by the act, according to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.

Breakdown: The township will receive the $404,023 in two disbursements. Next year, the township will receive their second payment of $202,011. The amount was determined by population data from the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

Uses: Although the township is waiting for specific federal guidance, officials began discussions on potential uses for the funds. Officials are hoping to use the funding for infrastructure projects and continue to give charitable donations to community nonprofits. The supervisors association recommends townships wait for the final rules from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Quotable: “If we use some for infrastructural work, that would be great,” Scott Kreider said.

What’s next: The board chair said the township is waiting for federal guidelines on what the money can be used for. The Sept. 2 meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.