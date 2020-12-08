When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, Dec. 3.
What happened: Supervisors approved the 2021 final budget amount of $882,218. The millage rate remains at 0.333 mills.
Snow plow bid: The board awarded a contract to Nathan Kreider to plow snow in the township for the upcoming winter at an hourly rate of $110. Kreider was the only bid submitted for township review.
The vote: Supervisors Brett Holzhauer and Jim Landis voted 2-0 to award the contract to Kreider. Chair Scott Kreider abstained, citing a conflict of interest.
What’s next: Supervisors will hold a year-end meeting at 11 a.m. Dec. 29. A reorganizational meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4, with the regular monthly meeting to follow. Both meetings will take place at the East Drumore Township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, with social distancing measures in place.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.