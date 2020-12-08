When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, Dec. 3.

What happened: Supervisors approved the 2021 final budget amount of $882,218. The millage rate remains at 0.333 mills.

Snow plow bid: The board awarded a contract to Nathan Kreider to plow snow in the township for the upcoming winter at an hourly rate of $110. Kreider was the only bid submitted for township review.

The vote: Supervisors Brett Holzhauer and Jim Landis voted 2-0 to award the contract to Kreider. Chair Scott Kreider abstained, citing a conflict of interest.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold a year-end meeting at 11 a.m. Dec. 29. A reorganizational meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4, with the regular monthly meeting to follow. Both meetings will take place at the East Drumore Township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, with social distancing measures in place.