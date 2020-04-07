When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, April 2.

What happened: The board announced a 90-day emergency declaration effective March 25 in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What it means: Simply, the declaration authorizes township officials to “act as necessary to meet the current exigencies of the emergency.” It also concurs with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order and federal guidelines. The supervisors signed off for a 90-day emergency because they knew it would last more than the standard seven days of weather events the township has had in the past, said Supervisor Brett Holzhauer before the April 2 meeting. He said the declaration frees up funds that can be eligible through state and federal agencies.

Quotable: “Usually, you have a disaster like a tornado and it comes and goes, but this is a lingering type thing,” Holzhauer said prior to the meeting.

Property taxes: The supervisors also adopted a resolution to push back the property tax payment deadline to Dec. 31. The Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office gave the recommendation for municipalities to create legislation. The original deadline was June 30.

What’s next: A township Planning Commission meeting is set for April 28. The township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. May 7. The meeting will be held in person. Holzhauer said the township is considering electronic options should social distancing guidelines continue next month.