When: East Drumore township supervisors meeting, Nov. 5.

What happened: Supervisors approved the 2021 preliminary budget of $882,218 with no tax increase. The real estate millage rate remains at 0.333 mills.

n Road repairs: The largest expense for the township will be road and bridge repair and maintenance at a cost of $262,500.

Community services: The township will donate $5,200 to the Quarryville Library, while $3,000 will go to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

What’s next: Supervisors will vote on final budget approval when they meet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

County reimbursement: Board Chair Scott Kreider announced the township received $400 from Lancaster County to cover post-election cleaning expenses. The township building served as a polling place.

Property maintenance rules: The township has drafted a proposed property maintenance agreement that if passed would address resident complaints of abandoned and dilapidated properties in the rural municipality. Zoning officer Richard Ryan said the draft is under solicitor review. Supervisors took no action.

Cooperating with neighbors: The Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Gwen Newell from the Lancaster County Planning Commission will speak on the regionalization of comprehensive plans. The meeting will take place at the East Drumore Township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, with social distancing measures in place.