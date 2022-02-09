When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 3.

What happened: Land use and expansion of medical services are among the topics of great community interest for upcoming Southern Lancaster County Intermunicipal Council meetings, East Drumore board Chair Scott Kreider announced.

Land use: The March 15 intermunicipal meeting will focus on the final draft of the regional comprehensive plan for southern Lancaster County with input from the Lancaster County Planning Commission. This meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the East Drumore Township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.

Medical services: The April 19 intermunicipal meeting will resume talks with Brian Burgess, chief strategy officer of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, about expanding medical services to the rural part of the county. This meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the East Drumore Township building.

Why it matters: Recently, the Jennersville Hospital in Chester County’s Penn Township closed; that was the closest hospital to the Quarryville area. Prior to the pandemic, the regional council had early-stage discussions with Burgess about bringing medical services to the area. Kreider said Penn Medicine “expressed some interest” in the idea. Increased access to medical imaging services, such as x-rays, was mentioned. Kreider also said there is no urgent care center in the area. A feasibility study was in Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s budget before the pandemic, according to Kreider.

Quotable: “We need a few more services in the southern end,” Kreider said.

Polling place agreement: The township building will once again host the primary election on May 17 as the township signed a polling place agreement with the Lancaster County Board of Elections.

Next supervisors meeting: The board will meet again at 7:30 p.m. March 3.