When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, July 7.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved an application to add about 77 acres of farmland to the township’s established agricultural security area. The parcel to be preserved is at the intersection of Solanco Road and Robert Fulton Highway, across from Solanco High School and Grumelli Farm Service.

Why it matters: Board approval was the final step for the application. The township Agricultural Security Board approved Hope Valley Farms’ application on June 21, and the township Planning Commission approved it on June 28. “We have to take action on it to move it along,” Chair Scott Kreider said.

Background: Last month, Kreider said the county Agricultural Preserve Board has asked municipalities to no longer wait 180 days for agricultural security applications to be automatically approved to quicken the process. Lancaster County recommended municipalities use the “standard” option, where the township’s ag security board would review the application, followed by the township Planning Commission.

Quotable: “We recognize the importance of the rural aspect of the community,” Vice Chair Tim Redcay said.

Regional planning: Kreider gave a recap of the June 21 Southern Lancaster County Inter-Municipal Council meeting that was held at the township building. He said a regional comprehensive plan is still in the drafting stages and officials are still taking public comments from residents. Approval of a final regional comprehensive plan will come in autumn.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.