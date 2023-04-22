When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved the Southern Lancaster County Regional Comprehensive Plan.

Why it matters: Comprehensive plans are used by local and county officials to plan out future land uses in a municipality or region. Chair Scott Kreider said local and county officials plus residents have been working on the plan for 2 1/2 years. Kip Van Blarcom, director of implantation and outreach for Lancaster County Planning, said in an April 12 phone call the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code recommends municipalities to review comprehensive plans every 10 years.

East Drumore’s future: Kreider said immediately after the meeting the township wants to keep the community’s rural character. The county reflected that sentiment by adopting the tagline, “keep Southern Lancaster County rural.” Van Blarcom said there is “broad agreement” across Lancaster County that the Southern end is the most rural part and makes sense for it to keep emphasizing agriculture and rural land uses, including ag preservation through the use of larger contiguous blocks.

Growth: Van Blarcom said East Drumore will see “very subtle” growth. Potential growth within the Southern end will be primarily focused on nearby Quarryville Borough, where a “vibrant” downtown and additional housing are envisioned. “A borough like Quarryville can serve a lot more needs than it currently does,” Van Blarcom said.

Who’s involved: Kreider said the plan was “well received” by the municipalities involved. Twelve municipalities are a part of the Southern planning area defined by the county. So far, Bart, Eden, Colerain, Martic townships, plus Christiana and Quarryville Boroughs have approved the plan. Christiana Borough, Martic Township plus the municipalities in Solanco School District were invited to partake in the plan with county planners. The plan does not force any municipality to change its character, but a vision for the future.

Quotable: “In the end, we have a great resource and plan that will benefit present and future residents,” Vice Chair Tim Redcay wrote in an April 10 email.

Next meeting: The board meets at 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.