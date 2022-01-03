When: East Drumore supervisors meeting, Dec. 29.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt the 2022 budget at $925,478.53.

Why it matters: Residents will not see a tax increase, with the millage rate remaining at 0.33 mills.

Budget details: East Drumore will generate $568,248.58 from taxes in the new year. The township will generate $108,248.58 from real estate taxes, $75,000 from the transfer tax and $385,000 from the earned income tax.

Roads and bridges will cost the township $465,500 in 2022, with maintenance and repairs costing $245,500. The balance will be spent on construction and resurfacing.

The township will spend $18,000 on police services from the Quarryville Police Department.

The township allocated $20,000 for donations to local organizations in 2022. Quarryville Library will receive $5,500. Lancaster County Drug Task Force will receive $4,000. The township is served by two ambulance organizations. The majority of the township is covered by Lancaster EMS. Wakefield Ambulance Association serves 80 residents within the southern portion of the township. Lancaster EMS will receive $6,000, while Wakefield ambulance will receive $250.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their reorganization and regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 3.