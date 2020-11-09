When: East Donegal Twp. supervisors meeting, Nov. 5.

What happened: The supervisors presented the preliminary general fund budget for 2021 with no tax increase.

Overview: Officials estimate revenues of $4.37 million in 2021. They project $4.7 million in total expenditures and plan to use $357,339 in reserve funds to balance the budget. Township manager Jeffrey Butler said they like to be “conservative on projected income, aggressive on projected expenses.”

What it means: The millage rate will stay the same at 3.1165. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $200,000 will pay $623.30 next year.

Revenues: The township projects collecting $1.98 million from property tax, a 5.9% decrease from the 2020 budget, plus new assessments of $667,218, representing 46% of the township’s revenue. Local earned income tax, real estate transfer tax and local services tax represent 36% of projected revenue at $1.56 million.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Expenditures: Public works projects make up 16.4% of expenditures with work planned for Maytown alleys, Coffee Goss Road realignment and stormwater management projects. Public safety police line items are 37% of expenditures at $1.75 million; fire department items total $348,272 and emergency management and ambulance items total $24,400. Wages for employees of $495,850 represent 10% of expenditures.

Quotable: Supervisor Allen D. Esbenshade said he was OK with the budget even with the need to dip into the reserves, saying “we may not have to in the end if revenue is better than projected by the end of next year.”

Trash: The township awarded the trash collection service contract to Republic Services Inc., which will continue using customer-provided trash cans according to township rules. The township’s per customer cost will be $130.08, an increase of $30. The township has 2,700 customers who currently pay $206 per household. That amount includes tipping and compost fees, plus the payment to the hauler. More information is being gathered on the other fees. It is expected the overall rate for customers will increase; that will be determined in December once the other costs are known.

What’s next: The supervisors expect to vote to approve the 2021 budget at the Dec. 3 meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. Copies are available for the public to pick up at the township office.