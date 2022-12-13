When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: The board approved an ordinance signifying the township’s intention to join with seven other municipalities to create and organize an authority to administer emergency medical services to the municipalities. The board approved the ordinance after a public hearing where several residents questioned the resolution. Township Chairman Tom Jones and Vice Chairman Alan Esbenshade voted yes to the ordinance. Supervisor Scott Kingsboro recused himself from the vote, as he is executive director at Northwest EMS.

Quotable: “One of the reasons I don’t think this committee should adopt the ordinance is that I feel its double billing. There’s a fee for a service, but if the service is used, insurance is billed and provides payment for it,” township resident Bridey Hannold said.

Key points: The goal of creating the ordinance is to fund and deliver emergency medical services to all businesses and residents within the entirety of East Donegal Township, designated as a service district of the joint authority. East Donegal joins the boroughs of Elizabethtown and Marietta and the townships of Conoy, Elizabeth, Mount Joy, Penn and West Donegal in the ordinance. Each member municipality has one member to serve on the board. East Donegal supervisors appointed Township Manager Jeffrey Butler to serve a two-year term.

Fees aren’t final: Approval of the ordinance doesn’t ensure East Donegal’s participation — there are still two options for member municipalities to get out. The township must provide written notice of the services and planned fees 30 days before a public hearing on the fees. After the public hearing, if written objections from one-third of property owners in the township, or property owners whose property values make up one-third of the total valuation of the township, are received within 45 days, East Donegal will be required to withdraw. Additionally, if a majority of the board of supervisors disapproves the proposed fees, the township will be forced to withdraw from the agreement. If neither property owners nor the supervisors object, fees are established at a set rate and only permitted to increase based on the consumer price index given by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Any change above the consumer price index will require a new fee services hearing.

Budget: The board unanimously approved the 2023 budget without a tax hike. Also, the board approved a resolution designating about 13% of American Rescue Plan funds, most notably $34,160 for radar speed trailers, $32,160 for roadway line painting and $13,300 for tennis, pickleball and basketball court coatings. Also included was $11,315 for repairs to Maytown East Donegal Township Fire Department Rescue, $11,315 for replacement of a hot water heater, $9,352 for laptops to replace township desktop computers, $9,266 for a snowplow for the township’s pickup truck and $1,133 for a meeting room laptop.

GEARS: Township supervisors appointed the following residents to Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services: Scott Kingsboro as municipal representative; Linda Good as citizen at large; Corey Sine, chairman of the township park commission.

Speed limit: The board unanimously established an ordinance establishing a 25 mph speed limit on a portion of Carmany Road, west of Musser Road.

Resignation: Supervisor Chairman Tom Jones announced his plan to resign because of his election to the 98th District state house seat.

Quotable: “As I move into a new position, I will continue to have the opportunity to represent East Donegal Township and surrounding communities as well. I look forward to working with others in my new role as state representative. It was truly an honor to serve East Donegal Township,” Jones said.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 for a workshop meeting.