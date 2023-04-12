When: East Donegal Township board of supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: The board of supervisors awarded contracts for two projects and announced the sale of items on Municibid. First, the board approved a $12,916 increase in budget for improvements for Chickies Creek Day Use Area. The extra funds will be used to fix a sinkhole found in the area.

Contract awards: The township awarded the contract for oil and chip roadway projects to Russell Standard Corp. for $79,176.89. The quote from Russell Standard was the cheapest bid put in. The project will place seal coating on several roads throughout the township. Supervisors also awarded the contract for the replacement of the Maytown-East Donegal firehouse steps and the installation of a concrete pad for dumpsters at the firehouse. The contract went to SM Johns and Son Construction for $12,557.

Fire response rates: Dan Houseal, deputy chief of the Maytown-East Donegal Township Fire Department, took the opportunity to inform supervisors of progress made at the department. Houseal reported that the department was able to staff all equipment to full capacity for the last three responses. Houseal said the Maytown-East Donegal Township Fire Department averages a response rate of just over two minutes, which is half of what other area departments are averaging.

Quotable: “It’s daily that I get phone calls asking what we’re doing differently and how we have what we have,” Houseal said. “We are fortunate. I attribute it to the firehouse we have, equipment we have and the support from our community.”

Item sales: The board of supervisors approved the sale of several pieces of machinery that the township no longer needed for a total of $129,625. The items were extra construction/maintenance tools and included a compost turner, a screener and several chainsaws. The township utilized Municibid, an online website designed for government auctions.

Scholarship: Township Manager Jeff Butler announced that East Donegal Township has once again initiated the township scholarship program, with a prize of $1,000 to a student at Donegal High School. The cutoff date to submit the scholarship is April 20, and the winner will be announced at the board's May meeting.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 8:30 a.m. April 18 for a work session.