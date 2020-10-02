When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 1.

What happened: The supervisors will take under advisement a resident’s request for a street sign for Center Square at the High Street intersection in Maytown. After lengthy discussion, they agreed to potentially put the issue on the agenda for the next month’s meeting.

Background: Bridey Hannold, 9 N. River St., said there is no street sign marking Center Square at the intersection of High Street and Center Square. She said the sign will cost about $20; the post is already in place with a sign marking High Street. Supervisor John Murphy asked if Hannold is concerned that residents are not receiving their mail. She replied residents pick up their mail at the post office.

Other unmarked streets: Hannold asked how many streets in the township are unmarked. Township Manager Jeffrey Butler said he thinks Pumpkin Alley and Plum Alley may be the only unmarked streets in the township. Hannold asked what the criteria are for deciding which streets need signs and which do not, adding that residents deserved to have their streets marked.

Supervisor’s response: “There is no entitlement for residents to have their street marked,” Supervisor Tom Jones said. “As long as I am township supervisor, I will leave (Center Square) unmarked. In keeping with the history of Maytown, we like that road unmarked.”

Library: Barbara Basile, Milanof-Schock library director, gave an update on services provided to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic such as the porch-side grab-and-go and outdoor story times. Additionally, they had over 25,000 views for their online programming and 447 children participated in the summer reading program. She said Milanof-Schock was the first library in Lancaster County to open for full services after being closed for two months. The library also replaced the roof, gutters and lighting. “With money from the state and contributions from some of our great civic organizations, it's not going to cost us anything,” Basile said. She is asking the township for $40,000 for their 2021 contribution to the library. The township’s 2020 contribution was $37,000.

Trash: The township requested bids for three different trash and recycling service levels — a base level for trash and recycling with manual pickup using residents’ trash cans, an alternative bid of company providing curb carts with automatic pickup, and another alternative of company-provided curb carts with manual pickup.

Special budget meeting: There will be a public meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to work on the 2021 township budget.

Next regular meeting: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.