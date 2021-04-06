When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, April 1.

What happened: Supervisor Tom Jones acknowledged the township received a copy of the bipartisan resolution from the Manheim Township commissioners seeking support in advocating for the creation of a county health department by the end of this year.

County health department: “I didn’t get the impression there was a lot of support for it,” said Jones, based on recent conversations he said he had with the Lancaster County commissioners. Jones added he will continue to listen to the residents of Lancaster County and especially East Donegal Township. “We will see how municipalities react ... perhaps we’ll draw up a resolution of our own, but we will wait and see.”

Public comment: Frank Splain Jr., 125 Stirrup Lane, said “a county health department would be a tremendous asset ... the possibilities are endless,” explaining that a lot of residents want one. He suggested contacting Chester County officials to ask how they handle a county health department and emergency medical services.

Livestream meetings: Scott Kingsboro, 109 N. King St., requested the township consider implementing video streaming of the township meetings as well as creating a video archive. In an email to the supervisors, he said he believes “we have an opportunity to use cost-effective technology to make our township government even more transparent and accessible to residents.”

Short-term rental properties: Supervisors have proposed a zoning amendment permitting short-term rentals by special exception. Short-term rentals would be defined as “an individual existing dwelling unit that is occupied by transient families for periods not exceeding 30 consecutive days.” The amendment would require the owner to obtain a zoning permit and certificate of use and occupancy as well as have their primary residence within 15 miles of the short-term rental property. A public hearing is scheduled to take place at the July 1 supervisors meeting.

Summer program: GEARS will conduct summer playground for children 6-14 running June 14 through Aug. 6. Registration fee is $85 for residents, $95 for nonresidents. Registration information is available at the township office and will soon be available online through the township and GEARS websites.

Summer music: The schedule for summer music at Fuhrman Park in Maytown is available on the township website. Programs will take place Sunday nights at 6:30 p.m. June 6 through Aug. 29. The township is accepting donations to cover the cost of the programs.

Emergency management: East Donegal Township is seeking a new volunteer municipal emergency management coordinator. Anyone interested can contact the township office for more information about the application process.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. May 6.