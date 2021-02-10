When: East Donegal Township Supervisors meeting, Feb. 4.

What happened: Township supervisors declined to provide a street name sign for Center Square in Maytown despite repeated requests at meetings by Bridey Hannold, 9 River St.

At issue: “We have no intentions of marking that roadway,” Supervisor Tom Jones said. Supervisor Allen D. Esbenshade told Hannold: “I have trouble understanding you through your mask.” Hannold moved closer to the dais where the supervisors sat socially distanced without masks and again asked, “Does the board still refuse to mark this roadway?” Hannold said she is concerned the township ordinances refer to the same roadway as River Street in the stop intersection ordinance, as High Street in the limited parking ordinance and as Center Square in the handicap parking ordinance.

Legal question: Hannold asked officials if the township solicitor determined whether it is legal to list Center Square as High Street in addition to River Street in the ordinances. Township Manager Jeffrey Butler said references in ordinances are legal and enforceable — the common names known at time of the ordinances — with no need to reach back to change ordinances.

What’s next: Jones asserted the discrepancies pose no legal problem. Supervisor John Murphy said he thinks “people know where these places are.” Hannold asked: “Whether it is legally required of you or not, will you place street name signs marking Center Square?” Jones said, “I think the answer has been clear it is a no.” River and High streets meet at a circle called Center Square in the center of Maytown.

Police chief search: Susquehanna Regional Chief Charles Haugh, who retired in late 2020, continues to serve on a interim part-time basis while the commission searches for his replacement. A three-member commission — Murphy of East Donegal, Marietta Mayor Harold Kulman, and Conoy Township Supervisors Gina Mariani — oversees the police department. The commission will engage an outside service to review more than 40 applications received. They will narrow down the pool of applicants to about six, taking into account psychological profiles, assessment of leadership skills and strength on budgeting. Three internal department candidates will be in the final group of top candidates. Interviews are expected to begin in March 2021.

Quotable: “We think it’s very strong for morale overall if people on the force know that there is potential upward mobility within the department,” Murphy said when speaking of the commission’s unanimous agreement to interview interested internal department candidates.