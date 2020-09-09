When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, Sept. 3.

What happened: Without discussion, supervisors rescinded the declaration of disaster emergency approved in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Background: At the August meeting, the supervisors said they would follow Lancaster County’s lead in keeping the declaration in place. According to a spokesperson at the commissioners office, the county’s declaration remains in effect. Gov. Tom Wolf recently renewed Pennsylvania’s disaster declaration for an additional 90 days. The U.S. Department of Public Health and Human Services has extended the federal public health emergency until Oct. 23.

Comments: In the public comment period, township resident Bridey Hannold asked that the board “leave the declaration in place especially now that children are returning to school and there will be more interaction between people.” Board members did not discuss during the meeting why they removed the declaration. After the meeting, Supervisor Tom Jones said the township “could reinstate the disaster emergency in a matter of minutes, if need be, but conditions in the county have been getting better and we know how to respond quickly.”

Trash: The township trash and recycling contract will be going out to bid because the current hauler, Eagle Disposal of PA Inc., did not renew its contract.

Budget: There will be a public meeting the week of Oct. 19 to work on the 2021 township budget. This meeting is open to the public and will be advertised once the details are finalized.

Appointment: The board appointed Daniel R. Aungst to fill the vacancy on the Marietta-Donegal Joint Sewer Authority until Dec. 31.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.