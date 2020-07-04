When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, July 2.

What happened: The board approved a conditional use application by Christian L. Fisher for a proposed cemetery. Fisher plans to donate one acre of land to his church so the land will remain with the church regardless of future farm ownership. A subdivision plan will address the conditions set forth for cemeteries including fencing, setback rules, parking and permanent right of access to families of the interred. The entrance will be along the current field lane from Trout Run Road. Don White, Fisher’s nearest neighbor and co-owner of Trout Run Farm, expressed his support for the plan.

Other business: A motion to rescind the declaration of disaster emergency because of the coronavirus was discussed but did not pass. Resident Bridey Hammond asked in the public comment period what the benefit to residents would be in rescinding the declaration. Supervisor John Murphy said there was no harm in keeping the resolution another month as it allows the township to move quickly if circumstances change. The option to rescind will remain on the agenda for consideration at next month’s meeting.