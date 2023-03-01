When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, Feb. 21.

What happened: The board heard a proposal to turn part of the grassy area at Riverfront Park into a meadow conservation project.

Why it’s important: During the board’s work session, Emily Broich, who serves as green infrastructure projects coordinator for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, gave information to the supervisors about the project to be funded at 100%. The money for the lawn-to-meadow project comes from a $4 million grant to the Alliance from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which provides specific funds for putting meadows in public spaces with the purpose of public education and enjoyment, Township Manager Jeff Butler said after the meeting.

More info: The grant would pay for the establishment of the meadow with a contractor, two mowings and a spot treatment of undesired vegetation during the first year of establishment. The Alliance also has funding to cover educational signage explaining the value of having a meadow instead of grass. Benefits to the township include reduced fuel costs in mowing and new scenery for residents to enjoy.

Background: Butler noted during the meeting that when the master plan for the park was done, the grassy area was originally meant to be a youth soccer field. However, the grassy area lies unused except for occasional overflow parking.

Looking ahead: Butler noted that other ideas for the area include community gardens and natural land reforestation. The township has time to decide because Broich said the grant is three years long, and there is no formal application for the project yet. Chairman Scott Kingsboro recommended bringing the proposal to a regular board meeting.

Quotable: “It’s time to do something,” Butler said. “We’ve had money in the budget for a number of years to do planting, but we never approved the turf because soccer either found other fields or participation went down.”

Adopt-a-road: Supervisors discussed the possibility of beginning an adopt-a-road program. The township does not currently have a program, but some municipalities and the state do. Typically, in such a program, a sign goes up recognizing an individual or group who picks up litter on a road, and they pick up litter a certain number of times per year, with safety regulations organized by the township. While there has not been much interest, Butler noted that if a program was established, people may do it. At the request of Kingsboro, Butler said that he could compile a few examples of municipal adopt-a-road programs, especially for legality purposes.

Other business: Supervisors noted a vacancy on the township Planning Commission, adding that they received one letter of interest so far. Also, they noted the Emergency Medical Services Authority has been formed to provide regional ambulance service, and the first meeting is scheduled for March 1.

Quotable: “Exciting things are coming from that,” Butler said of the EMS authority. “I look forward to seeing where it goes.”

Next meeting: The board meets again at 7 p.m. on March 2.