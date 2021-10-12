When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.

What happened: Deputy Chief Dan Houseal of the Maytown-East Donegal Township Fire Department informed the board on the current status of a new fire truck, known as the Rescue 791 Replacement Project. He was able to provide a rendering of the rescue truck, as well as the nearly $1.2 million cost estimate for it. Because this estimate is the first offering from the vendor, Houseal reminded the board, negotiations are a possibility.

Background: The fire department is going to sell the original rescue truck currently in use. “Our current rescue is a 2003 single-axle rescue that, at the time, fit our needs,” Houseal said. “Twenty years later, the truck has served its life.” The department is aiming to get $75,000-$100,000 through resale. Those funds will be used toward the new purchase.

Details: The new apparatus will be stainless steel and hold 500 gallons of water. Houseal said the new vehicle has a life expectancy of 20 years, based on call volume, wear and tear, and mechanical upkeep.

Public comments: Bridey Hannold asked where the funding for the Rescue 791 Replacement Project will come from. “The fire company makes a payment. The township makes a matching donation (for the annual payment),” Chairman Thomas Jones explained. No concrete decisions have been made as of yet.

Speeding: Steven Stradford brought attention to a speeding problem on Ashley Drive. He implored the board to combat this issue through the use of speed tables, speed humps, or even heightened police presence during the morning when children are getting on their school buses.

Township response: Jeffrey Butler noted there are downsides to installing speed tables, such as concerns with snow plows, noise issues, signage and the process of installing them. Chairman Jones asked for Stadford to email the board with certain times that seem to be more problematic. Jones assured him the matter would be looked at.

What’s next: The 2022 budget workshop for the township will be held on Oct. 19. Trick-or-treat night is scheduled for Oct. 29, due to Halloween falling on Sunday.