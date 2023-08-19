When: East Donegal board of supervisors, Aug. 3.

What happened: The board unanimously voted to extend the current trash and recycling contract with Republic Services for one year.

By the numbers: The cost will be set at $156.25 per collection site. There are 2,788 collection sites throughout the township.

More East Donegal:

Water operations: The township’s municipal authority will cease operations following the sale of the township’s water systems to Columbia Water Company. CWC serves Columbia, Marietta and Mountville boroughs and West Hempfield, Manor and East Donegal townships. The company celebrated its 200-year anniversary in March.

More: CWC taps into East Donegal’s water sources — including Gladfelter Spring, a groundwater source located off Maytown Road and two groundwater wells on Rock Point Road — in order to filter water for commercial, residential and industrial usage.

Fitness at Fuhrman: The National Fitness Campaign awarded the township a $30,000 2024 Healthy Cities Campaign grant to install a Fitness Court at Fuhrman Park. The National Fitness Campaign’s Fitness Court is an outdoor gym that provides a full-body workout in seven minutes. The court is a seven-movement bodyweight circuit training system for adults that is adaptable for all fitness levels. Users will be able to utilize the paired Fitness Court app, as well.

What’s next: The board of supervisors will meet next on Sept. 7.