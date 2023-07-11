When: East Donegal supervisors work session, June 20.

What happened: Supervisors discussed short-term rental units in residential zones, deciding the property owner must reside in the detached single-family house that they are renting out through Airbnb or other similar programs. The main target of this regulation is to curb any potential negative impacts to the neighborhood.

What’s next: An ordinance to regulate short-term rental units will be reviewed by the township Planning Commission over the coming months. A public hearing on such an ordinance will be held by the supervisors following the receipt of the Planning Commission recommendation. The date for a public hearing has not yet been established.

Purchase: The supervisors unanimously agreed to purchase a public works truck from Fred Beans for $66,380.

Public works: The Evans Run streambank restoration project was said to be nearly completed, with a final billing for the work expected at the next meeting. The project focuses on streamwater quality and the reduction of sediment. Township Manager Jeffrey Butler offered to schedule a tour for the board to see the progress, and all members took him up on that offer.

What's next: The board’s next work session meeting is July 18.