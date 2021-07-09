When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, July 1.

What happened: Supervisors Allen Esbenshade and John Murphy Jr. listened to resident Bridey Hannold’s concerns regarding a parking ordinance that has been in place a little under a year. Chairman Tom Jones was not in attendance.

At issue: Reading from the ordinance, Hannold said, “No person should park a vehicle within 15 feet of a mailbox.” She asserted “nothing has ever been marked within these sections” to visually notify drivers that 30 feet of parking space is off-limits, end to end. Hannold said she wants the ordinance amended and the areas clearly marked to better reflect the true intention and use of the rule. The two supervisors did not respond directly to Hannold as she continued to talk about the parking ordinance.

Background: The law was written because cluster mailboxes were blocked by vehicles, and the parked cars impeded the delivery of mail for that day.

Solutions: After the meeting, Township Manager Jeff Butler said signs have been ordered for the original problem areas of the cluster mailboxes. The areas will be clearly distinguished for drivers. Butler noted no tickets were issued for violations to the ordinance in the past few months.

Other business: Fuhrman Park’s skate park was also the topic of discussion. The East Donegal Township Park Commission held a public meeting June 29 to gauge the community’s view of the area, its current use, identify any issues with the park, and discuss the future vision the community held for the area. Murphy said skaters commented on “the surface of the park” being a concern as well as “the age of the equipment.” He mentioned the value of having the community come out to improve the area for continued usage. The direct investment from those that use the park could lead to better upkeep and self-policing of the area, he said. The skate park is routinely patrolled by township officers and is currently not a spot of concern.

Event: The board also voted for the Donegal Athletic Club 5k Race to be held Saturday, Aug. 7. The race would require Koser Road to be blocked off for participants to use.