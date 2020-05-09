When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, May 7.

What happened: A month after approving a disaster emergency resolution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, township officials unanimously approved a resolution seeking the immediate reopening of Lancaster County including East Donegal Township.

Why it matters: Citing the economic hardship of the shutdown and the chances of contracting and dying from COVID-19, the resolution seeks the immediate reopening of businesses that want to open while also supporting the commonsense efforts of state and local leaders to protect employees and customers.

Discussion: Supervisor John Murphy asked if approving this resolution means the township is open for business tomorrow. Supervisor Tom Jones, who presented the resolution for a vote, said it is a message to Gov. Tom Wolf from the residents they were elected to represent.

Annual audit: According to the audit firm report, the township is in a good financial position with a healthy fund balance covering nine months of expenses.

Maytown Square: Supervisors reconsidered a previous decision to replace stop signs with yield signs on East and West High streets and voted vote to not proceed with the replacement plan. The stop signs will stay in place.

Parking ordinance: Due to the lack of public comments received and the inability to hold in-person meetings, supervisors voted to not adopt the amendment adding restrictions to existing residential parking regulations. This issue will be revisited later as needed.

Summer playground: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services asked for township feedback on three possible scenarios for the summer playground program.The first option is to begin the program on June 15. A delayed start of July 6 is the second option. The third option is to cancel the playground program this summer. Supervisor Murphy suggested it may be safer to have the program begin sooner rather than later given the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Stating “the program is not compulsory, parents can weigh the situation for their individual families and an employee can decide to accept a position or not.” Later in May, GEARS will notify the township of its decision regarding running the program.