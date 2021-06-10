When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, June 3.

What happened: The board approved an ordinance reducing side yard setbacks from 50 feet to 12 feet within the township’s airport commercial district.

Why it’s important: N71 Inc., owner of Donegal Springs Airpark, requested the change to a 12-foot side yard setback to allow for better overall use of the facilities. The owner plans to demolish the existing T-hangar and replace it with a front load hangar.

Neighbor’s input: Craig Underwood, township zoning officer, testified at the public hearing that he spoke with the adjoining neighbor Dwight Hess, 197 Airport Road, to see if he had any concerns about this change. Hess indicated he did not have an objection to the proposed setback reduction except for stormwater management concerns. Underwood said stormwater would be handled during the course of new hangar construction.

Maytown stop sign query: Sonia Ross, 12 Church St., asked the board why there is a new stop sign installed at Taylor Alley when no stop sign has been installed at the intersection of Church Street and Taylor Alley despite her requests over the past 25 years. She said this is a dangerous intersection with limited visibility. Supervisor Chairman Tom Jones said he “will get an answer to her question well before the next meeting.”

Center Square issues: For the third month in a row, Bridey Hannold, 9 N. River St., asked about the status of a gift of street signs for Maytown Center Square that she and husband offered to purchase. “If we will take you up on that offer, we will let you know,” Jones told Hannold. Sara Gutshall, no address given, expressed her concerns about skateboarding, roller skating and bicycling at Maytown Center Square. She believes violators should be warned and have to pay repair costs. For a second offense, she suggested a $50 fine plus repair costs. She said parents “should teach their children to stay home in the backyard.”

What’s next: There will be a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 29 at Fuhrman Park pavilion to discuss the future of the skate park. The park commission is seeking input from skate park users, park neighbors and the entire township community. The next supervisors meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 1.