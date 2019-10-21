- When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 3.

- What happened: Supervisors agreed to close High Street in Maytown for the annual Mayfest event planned for May 2, 2020.

- The event: Mayfest is an annual celebration of Maytown’s history run by the Maytown Historical Society. It features reenactors from the Revolutionary War and Civil War, a maypole dance, a cake walk and an art contest.

- Next steps: Event organizers need to get permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to close River Street, the other main street in Maytown, because that is part of Pennsylvania Route 743.

- Traffic signal: Supervisors agreed to a $105,992 bid from Grantville-based Herr Signal & Lighting Co. for a new traffic light at the intersection of state routes 441 and 772. Although those are state highways, the township is responsible for traffic signals.

- Budget workshop: Supervisors scheduled a special meeting for a budget workshop at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the township building.

For more local government news, click here.