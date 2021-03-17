When: East Donegal Township Supervisors meeting, March 4.

What happened: Supervisor Tom Jones announced that personal recording devices must now be placed on a small table located by the supervisors’ dais, saying it had come “to our attention after our previous meeting that recording devices were being used, and I would ask that any and all recording devices be placed on this table here.”

Public response: Township residents swiftly voiced their opposition to this new requirement. “You cannot supersede the Sunshine Act,” said Bridey Hannold, 9 N. River St. “We are allowed to record in here wherever we sit,” she said. Frank Splain Jr., 125 Stirrup Lane, wondered if a government official has the right to demand the public be separated from their recording devices. “What brought this on?” he asked.

Background: Jones said, “Ms. Hannold made us aware (that) at our last meeting that she was recording us without our knowledge.” Hannold said, “I don’t have to tell you I am recording because it is allowed; it is a public meeting and people record all the time.” After the meeting, expressing surprise that his declaration was met with such resistance, Jones said perhaps moving forward, he would just make an announcement at the beginning of each meeting letting people know they may be recorded.

Sunshine Act: State law grants the public the right to make audio and video recordings of government meetings. It also allows reasonable rules and regulations governing the conduct of public meetings, according to Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. “However, any such regulation must first be reasonable, and it cannot discourage or prohibit the rights guaranteed under the Sunshine Act,” Melewsky said. Additionally, “Every public meeting should be conducted with the understanding that it is on the record and can be recorded because the law is crystal clear on that point.”

Quotable: “What is the reasonable need justifying this policy? I’d argue there is none and in fact, such a policy interferes with and discourages the public from recording meetings, a right that is guaranteed by the Sunshine Act,” Melewsky said in an email.

Police chief search: The pool of resumes has been narrowed to 11 candidates which will be the starting point for interviews. Supervisor John Murphy said residents can send an email or letter with questions, and he would be happy to incorporate some of those into the interview process.

Memorial Day event: The board approved a request from the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #809 for a Memorial Day antiques, arts, crafts and collectibles show to take place on Monday May 31. Pennsylvania’s current mitigation guidance allows for 20% maximum occupancy for outdoor events.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. April 1.