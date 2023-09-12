When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Nearly a dozen residents of Long Lane attended the supervisors meeting with a plea — fix excessive speeding on the road.

Details: Residents presented the board with a signed letter asking for help and said a recent speed trap painted on the road isn’t enough. The letter, which was handed to Township Manager Jeff Butler, claims residents can’t get their mail, mow their lawns or operate farm machinery near the roadway without fearing injury. Recommendations in the letter included installing speed humps on the road, painting “slow” on the road and installing two radar guns for each direction.

Quotable: “We need something significant and permanent that is going to change the speeding on (Long Lane),” Ed Strickler, Long Lane resident said. “I’ll do anything. I’m very frustrated but hopeful we can reach some type of solution.”

Response: Butler said East Donegal has looked into speed tables for the road. Although Long Lane is not a state road, the township is still researching and plans to follow safety guidelines for speed tables from the state Department of Transportation. Based on a Sept. 5 traffic study, there were more than 2,000 cars traveling southbound on Long Lane, Butler said. Supervisor Michael Brubaker said “it’s not an easy answer,” but the board is looking for the best option to help residents.

Other business: Township supervisors approved their 2023 contribution of $30,750 to Northwest EMS. Chair Scott Kingsboro abstained from the vote because of his position as executive director of Northwest EMS. The board also unanimously approved a $42,000 contribution for 2023 to the Milanof-Schock Library. Finally, Robert Ansell, public works director and roadmaster, received a 6% wage hike, unanimously approved by the board, setting his new salary at $61,056.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19 for a work session.