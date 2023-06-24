When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: During the public comment part of the meeting, Tim Whitmer discussed his frustration over behaviors at the basketball court at Bridle Path Park.

The gist: Whitmer said he and his family have lived next to the park for nine years. Lately, he has noticed an uptick in what he called foul language, loud music and rude behavior at the court. Noting a general “moral decline” among the youth, Whitmer discussed how his civil attempts at curbing these occurrences have been largely ignored by the perpetrators, resulting in him calling the police numerous times. He asked the board to promote ordinances, similar to those used at the skatepark, that would address foul language or music at this specific park.

Next steps: Whitmer asked what his next steps would be if he wanted to start a discussion about removing the basketball court entirely. Chairman Scott Kingsboro instructed him to contact the parks commission about the matter.

Protecting waterways: The board unanimously approved Lancaster County’s request for a letter of support of a state-mandated stormwater plan for the county.

Scholarship: Supervisors recognized Makayla Ober as the recipient of this year’s township scholarship, which awards $1,000 to an East Donegal resident who is pursuing higher education upon graduation from Donegal High School. Ober, who thanked the board, said she will be attending Penn State’s main campus to major in early childhood education.

Meadow Spring Road: Vice Chairman Allen Esbenshade discussed the removal of more than 20 trees along Meadow Springs Road in preparation for the road widening project next year.