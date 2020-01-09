When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: The board reelected John E. Murphy Jr. as chairman and Allen D. Esbenshade as vice chairman. Thomas M. Jones is the third member on the board.
Police commission: Murphy was appointed as the township’s representative on the Susquehanna Regional Police Commission. Supervisors approved the $50,000 annual lease for the police department.
Appointments: The supervisors voted unanimously to extend the employment agreement of Jeffrey Butler, township manager. All reappointments of staff, including township solicitor, township engineer and CPA firm were approved along with the wage schedule for township employees.
Trash collection: Resident Teresa Via voiced concern that those residents who produce less than one can of trash per week are paying the same rate as those who put out three trash cans. She says it is a burden for those on a fixed income to absorb the increase in rates. She would like the option to pay less for less service in future agreements. The supervisors think the current rate is reasonable, but will bring this up with the trash hauler when negotiating the next contract.