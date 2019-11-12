When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 7.
What happened: Township Manager Jeff Butler proposed a $4.75 million budget with no tax increase for 2020. Supervisors approved advertising the budget as presented.
Revenues: The township expects to collect $2.13 million in real estate taxes. The tax rate is set at 3.1165 mills. A taxpayer who owns a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $311.65 in township taxes yearly.
Major projects: Public works projects next year include Maytown alley improvements beginning with Taylor Street from Elizabeth Street to Jacob Street, stormwater improvements associated with the realignment of Coffee Goss Road and Evans Run floodplain restoration.
Key expenditures: The Maytown-East Donegal Fire Department will receive $352,648, an increase of $63,300 from the current year, to include a new engine loan payment. Park projects will receive $175,500, an increase of $82,700, to include investments in the Chickies Creek park master plan design and the Fuhrman ballfield as well as additional playground equipment.
Public services: The township will reserve $1.69 million for police services, $352,648 for Maytown-East Donegal Fire Department, $19,200 for Northwest EMS, $175,500 for various parks projects, $37,000 for the Milanof-Schock Library and $18,000 for civil and military celebrations including the Memorial Day parade and contribution to the Maytown Historical Society.
Next steps: The supervisors are scheduled to vote to adopt the budget Dec. 5. Before its adoption, the proposed 2020 budget will be available for review at the township office and online at eastdonegaltwp.com.