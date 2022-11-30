When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 15.

What happened: Supervisors once more presented the township budget for the 2023 general fund, with the real estate tax rate remaining at 3.1165 mills, so the tax bill for a property assessed at $200,000 will be $623.30.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of nearly $5.3 million and total expenses of more than $5.4 million. The township is using $178,438.77 from its reserve funding to balance the budget. The largest expenditure was public works, making up 17% of township expenditures for projects like the realignment of Coffee Goss Road and stormwater management. Wages for full-time and part-time employees represent 10% of the general fund expenditures, and there will be a 5% wage increase for employees.

Trash/recycling rate: East Donegal’s rate for trash and recycling will increase from $230 to $250. The proposed rate increase is due to a $12.71 increase per customer from its contracted hauler, Republic Services, and tipping fee increases from the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority. Supervisors noted no public comment on the increased rate, although the budget has been out since Nov. 3.

GEARS: Supervisors discussed East Donegal’s planned Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services municipal membership. As a municipal partner, East Donegal must provide three representatives from the township, including a citizen at large, an appointed member and an elected official. Supervisors proposed Linda Good as the citizen member and Scott Kingsboro as the elected official to serve. The GEARS board and its potential members will be officially brought before the public at the December meeting.

EMS authority ordinance: The emergency medical services authority ordinance, which has been in the works since August, is undergoing finalization and will be on the agenda for the supervisors’ last meeting of the year. Supervisors noted that some municipalities are dropping out of the original agreement, which was created to ensure EMS services were available in local communities. When the ordinance is finalized, it will be available for the public to view.

Background: East Donegal Township is currently served by Northwest EMS, which has struggled with the nationwide labor shortage and operating deficits. The proposed ordinance would create a regional EMS authority to provide both emergency services and EMS administrative support to local municipalities. The program would be funded by an annual fee to property owners, helping to bolster the financial standing of Northwest EMS.

Meetings: In administrative business, the supervisors agreed to continue hosting regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month and work session meetings at 8:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.