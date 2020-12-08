When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, Dec. 3.

What happened: Supervisors approved a $4.72 million budget for 2021 with no tax increase.

What it means: The property tax rate will remain 3.1165 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $200,000 will pay $623.30 next year.

Trash and recycling: The annual fee will increase $14 to $220 per household, payable in semiannual payments of $110. Supervisor Tom Jones said “in an effort to soften the impact on residents, the township will dip into reserves to pay the remaining $65,000 increase in fees.” Jeffrey Butler, township manager, attributed the increase to the new trash collection contract and the county single stream recycling tipping fee.

Trash day changes: Trash pickup will be on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 5 for the area west of Colebrook Road. Households are still limited to 3 bags per week. Other fees are $1 per yard waste bag, $3 per oversize item, $12 for appliance disposal and $2 per tire or wheel. More information about trash and recycling service can be found on the township website and in the newest issue of the newsletter.

Next meeting: 5 p.m. Jan. 4.