When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: The board voted no on a motion to rescind the declaration of disaster emergency that it approved in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments: During the public comment period, Maytown resident Bridey Hannold asked the board to keep the declaration in place as cases of the virus in Maytown and Marietta ZIP codes have increased in the past month. Additionally, she stated the declaration allows for more nimble response by the township, such as faster hiring of temporary staff if illness strikes, and keeps the township eligible for possible future funding.

Discussion: The supervisors discussed the issue, determined there was little benefit to rescinding and, following Lancaster County’s lead, voted no, leaving it in effect. The possibility of rescinding the declaration will remain on the agenda for upcoming meetings.

Plan approval: Supervisors approved the preliminary/final land development plan requesting modifications to township ordinances for the Lawn Equipment Parts Co. building expansion. Approval is subject to compliance with review comments outlined by the township engineering firm, including entering into a developer’s agreement with the township to address the applicant’s obligation to construct deferred improvements to River Road, such as sidewalks and curbs.

Tax collection: Supervisor John Murphy noted for the record that real estate property taxes collected so far total $1,926,000, about $10,000 below last year’s number at the same time, and local earned income tax is at $652,000, slightly above last year’s total.

Quotable: “Amazingly, even with the unemployment we’ve seen due to the virus, we’re still holding up very well,” Murphy said.

Vacancies: The board is receiving resumes through August for the chief of police vacancy. There is also a vacancy on the Joint Sewer Authority board. More information can be found online or by contacting the township office.

Next meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 3.