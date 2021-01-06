When: East Donegal supervisors meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: The supervisors met to reorganize, with Tom Jones becoming chairman of the board and Allen D. Esbenshade retaining his position as vice chairman.

Reappointments: Staff remained the same with Jeffrey Butler continuing as the township manager and secretary, Jodi Diaz as treasurer and Jake Bair as roadmaster. Matthew J. Creme Jr., of Nikolaus & Hohenadel LLP, will continue as solicitor; David Miller Associates Inc. as engineer; and White Rudy & Co. as the township’s certified public accounting firm.

Board reappointments: Marvin Nissley and Tony Brubaker were reappointed to the zoning hearing board until Dec. 31, 2023; Robert Hiestand to the municipal water authority until Dec. 31, 2025; Daniel Aungst to the East Donegal Township-Marietta Joint Sewer Authority until Dec. 31, 2023; Alan Kaylor to the park commission until Dec. 31, 2024; Thomas Jones to the Maytown East Donegal Township Fire Department Board of Directors until Dec. 31, 2023; and Arlan Hollinger to the planning commission until Dec. 31, 2025.

Remembrance: The board paid tribute to Peter L. Stoltzfus, who was struck by a vehicle and killed Dec. 31 while working in the township for Eagle Disposal Trash Co.

Quotable: “I want to send our prayers, thoughts and support to the family of Mr. Stoltzfus who tragically lost his life in East Donegal Township last week,” Jones said.

Police vacancy: Retired Chief Ed Hauck continues to serve as chief of Susquehanna Regional Police Department while the search for a new chief of police ramps up in 2021.

Next meeting: Feb.4.